National Storage REIT (OTC:NTSGF) Trading Up 7.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of National Storage REIT (OTC:NTSGF – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 2,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

National Storage REIT Trading Up 7.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

About National Storage REIT

(Get Free Report)

National Storage is the largest self-storage provider in Australia and New Zealand, with over 225 centres providing tailored storage solutions to over 90,000 residential and commercial customers. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.