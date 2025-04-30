MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. MSG Entertainment makes up approximately 1.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of MSG Entertainment worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Entertainment by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,733,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MSG Entertainment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 515,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after buying an additional 45,875 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $5,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,078,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,224.40. This represents a 91.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

NYSE MSGE opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. MSG Entertainment has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 323.63% and a net margin of 13.15%. Analysts forecast that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

