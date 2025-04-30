MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.24.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $169.87 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $139.78 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.65 and its 200-day moving average is $190.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

