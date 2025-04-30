MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $137.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $104.06 and a 1 year high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

