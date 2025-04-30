LifeSafe (LON:LIFS) Releases Earnings Results

LifeSafe (LON:LIFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.40) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LifeSafe had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 33.55%.

LifeSafe Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LIFS opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Wednesday. LifeSafe has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.97. The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.27.

Get LifeSafe alerts:

LifeSafe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeSafe Holdings plc, the holding company of the Group, which operates a fire safety technology business with innovative fire safety products, and has developed what the Board believes to be a market disrupting, eco-friendly fluid that extinguishes five types of fire. The Board believes that the Group’s fluid technology has an international addressable market that can save many lives and will protect properties and belongings.

The Company was founded as Firescue UK LTD in 2015, in order to develop an innovative, novel and eco-friendly fluid capable of extinguishing multiple types of fire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.