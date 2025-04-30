LifeSafe (LON:LIFS) Releases Earnings Results

LifeSafe (LON:LIFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.40) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LifeSafe had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 33.55%.
LifeSafe Stock Performance
Shares of LON:LIFS opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Wednesday. LifeSafe has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.97. The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.27.
LifeSafe Company Profile
The Company was founded as Firescue UK LTD in 2015, in order to develop an innovative, novel and eco-friendly fluid capable of extinguishing multiple types of fire.
