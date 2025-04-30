Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,716 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

