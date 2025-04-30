Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 204,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of FS KKR Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $17,608,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,421,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,469,000 after acquiring an additional 673,420 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,173,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $6,499,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2,029.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 303,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 289,278 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

