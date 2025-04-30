Lido Advisors LLC Buys 87,324 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 452.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,324 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,075 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 986,366 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,707,000 after purchasing an additional 859,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 756,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.3 %

DD opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

