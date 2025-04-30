Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Leidos by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.23.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

