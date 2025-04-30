Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 102,333 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,333 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

