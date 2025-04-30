Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,414 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 1,402.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:AEF opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $5.84.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.
