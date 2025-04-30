Kitching Partners LLC Has $6.81 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kitching Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Kitching Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kitching Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

