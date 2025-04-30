Kitching Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kitching Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Kitching Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kitching Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.