Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3048 per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This is a 45.4% increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Kering Trading Down 0.2 %

PPRUY stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Kering has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Kering alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.