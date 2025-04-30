Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 4,318 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda trimmed its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. ChampionX makes up about 1.2% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $8,157,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,917,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,340,000 after purchasing an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $4,303,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,181,000 after purchasing an additional 414,995 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.