Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases Shares of 26,344 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,743,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 824.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 265,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,973,000 after acquiring an additional 908,515 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $5,457,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

PARA stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

PARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

