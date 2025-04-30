Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $342,000 in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

ELS opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $327.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.34 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.74%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

