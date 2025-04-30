Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $182,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,243 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,555,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,375,000 after purchasing an additional 187,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,444,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,313,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,824,000 after buying an additional 555,245 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Matador Resources by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,669,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,952,000 after buying an additional 258,958 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $66.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Matador Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, insider Van H. Singleton II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $106,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 289,135 shares in the company, valued at $15,384,873.35. This trade represents a 0.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Harvey acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,018.40. This trade represents a 2.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.