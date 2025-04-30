Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 170 UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UFPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $16,808,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $211.60 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.26 and a 12 month high of $366.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $407,711.85. This trade represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

