Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after buying an additional 404,868 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

