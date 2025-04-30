JAT Capital Mgmt LP Trims Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP lessened its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,985 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,724,594.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,502,189.26. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $60,157.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,028.86. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 902,954 shares of company stock worth $55,354,971 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Roblox from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

