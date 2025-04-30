JAT Capital Mgmt LP Purchases Shares of 697,042 Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 697,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,798,000. Oklo accounts for 2.3% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. Oklo Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKLO. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,852,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,593,786.80. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Jansen bought 6,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

