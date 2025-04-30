Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Stock Position Boosted by GG Group Ventures LLC

GG Group Ventures LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF comprises 9.6% of GG Group Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GG Group Ventures LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 155,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 30,828 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,491,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $49.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

