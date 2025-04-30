iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Trimmed by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,403 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.99 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

