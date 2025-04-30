Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $2,817,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 759.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,504,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 98,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 63,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $166.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $1,141,209.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,144.28. The trade was a 27.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 155,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,855,091.88. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,931 shares of company stock worth $10,492,868. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

