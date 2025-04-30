Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $242.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.91.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. This trade represents a 45.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.09.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

