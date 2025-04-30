Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 719 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $110,236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,102,000 after buying an additional 152,807 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at about $31,026,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 103,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,117,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,452,000 after acquiring an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $241.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.98. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.81 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.04.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

