Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 462 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $177.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $192.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average of $166.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

