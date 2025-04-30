Guardian Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 758,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up about 1.2% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $31,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,722,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,656,000 after buying an additional 364,391 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,425,000 after acquiring an additional 173,226 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,148,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,614,000 after purchasing an additional 329,767 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,443,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,394 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE FTS opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4324 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

