Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $28.00. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Grupo Simec Trading Up 6.7 %

Institutional Trading of Grupo Simec

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Featured Articles

