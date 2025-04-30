Great Elm Capital (GECC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.
Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of GECC stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $116.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.18.
Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.
