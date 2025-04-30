Great Elm Capital (GECC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GECC stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $116.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Great Elm Capital Increases Dividend

About Great Elm Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.61%. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 477.42%.

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.