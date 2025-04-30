GG Group Ventures LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GG Group Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,913 shares of company stock worth $15,981,143. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $514.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $508.20 and a 200-day moving average of $533.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $367.39 and a one year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

