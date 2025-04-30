Gallo Partners LP Invests $2.51 Million in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Gallo Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Clean Harbors accounts for 1.8% of Gallo Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $213.86 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

