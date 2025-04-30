Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Posts Earnings Results

Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.90 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Frenkel Topping Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 3.04%.
Frenkel Topping Group Price Performance
Shares of FEN stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.78 million, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.51. Frenkel Topping Group has a 1-year low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 54 ($0.72).
About Frenkel Topping Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Frenkel Topping Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- NXP Semiconductors: A Buy-and-Hold Stock in the Buy Zone
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Pegasystems: Mid-Cap GenAI Stock With Big Long-Term Potential
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- CrowdStrike Stock Nears Record High, Dip Ahead of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.