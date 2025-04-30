Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Posts Earnings Results

Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.90 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Frenkel Topping Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Frenkel Topping Group Price Performance

Shares of FEN stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.78 million, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.51. Frenkel Topping Group has a 1-year low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 54 ($0.72).

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

