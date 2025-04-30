Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Releases Earnings Results

Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6.70 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Focusrite had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

Focusrite Price Performance

TUNE opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 211.16. Focusrite has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 397 ($5.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98. The company has a market capitalization of £80.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.76) target price on shares of Focusrite in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

About Focusrite

(Get Free Report)

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.

We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.

Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.