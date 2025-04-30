Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.67 million. On average, analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMAO opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.75. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

