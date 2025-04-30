Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.67 million. On average, analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
FMAO opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.75. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.
