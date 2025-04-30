Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Trimmed by Altarock Partners LP

Altarock Partners LP cut its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,982 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for 0.0% of Altarock Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Altarock Partners LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,276.25.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,950.51 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,131.03 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,840.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,978.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

