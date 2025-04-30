Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $556.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $562.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.