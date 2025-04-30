Esports Stocks To Watch Now – April 29th

Sphere Entertainment, PENN Entertainment, and Insight Enterprises are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business activities involve competitive video gaming, such as game publishers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms, hardware manufacturers, and team ownership groups. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to the rapidly growing esports ecosystem and its associated revenue streams from sponsorships, media rights, advertising, and merchandise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.57. 507,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.48. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $50.88.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 773,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.78. The company had a trading volume of 83,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $228.07.

