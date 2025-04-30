Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.67 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of EBS stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $296.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Insider Transactions at Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $204,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,413. This trade represents a 25.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EBS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

