e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Position Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 6,987.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,646 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $21,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,196.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $6,118,257.60. This trade represents a 30.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $5,224,744.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,673,581.04. This represents a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ELF opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.91. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $219.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

