Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1,332.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 60,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV opened at $170.03 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.43.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

