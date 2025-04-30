Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 49.26%.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEVFF opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

