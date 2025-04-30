Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Position Trimmed by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,433 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YANG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA YANG opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $204.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.63.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

