Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,246 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 1,558,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,454,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,710,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

