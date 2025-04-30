Dark Forest Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,928 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 321,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 113,242 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.4 %

WBA stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.