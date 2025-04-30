CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX). In a filing disclosed on April 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CSX stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 4/8/2025.

CSX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.14%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CSX by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in CSX by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 46,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 619,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

