Connors Investor Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Simmons First National worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 813.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.82. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Simmons First National

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.