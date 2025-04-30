Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 12,712 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 87.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 71,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 81,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

NYSE GMRE opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $521.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $35.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMRE

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.