Connors Investor Services Inc. Lowers Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $43,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1,421.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 456,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $6,599,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 105.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 54,237 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.